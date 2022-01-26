Yadkin Chamber honors members

Jeff Hinshaw is honored with the Community Leadership Award. Becky McCarson receives the Chamber’s Volunteerism Award. Monta Davis-Oliver is honored with the Chairman’s Award. The first Rising Star Award is presented to Kennedy Long. Anna Peterson and Tom Shoemaker are presented with the Music Education Award. Jason Walker receives the Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award.

It was a welcomed celebration as members of the Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce gathered for their first awards banquet in two years.

“Who would have ever thought at our last banquet how our normal way of life, with our families, friends and businesses would change so dramatically?” said outgoing Chamber Chairman Lisa Drum. “These have been challenging times for our local businesses….the seemingly never-ending pandemic, confusion over pandemic guidelines and mandates, our businesses closed during Stay-at-Home orders, the ongoing supply chain disruptions and the Great Resignation. However, during this same period, there have been significant accomplishments – that we need to celebrate!”

“Even amid downturns – new businesses have started in Yadkin County,” Drum continued. “We have had ribbon cuttings and grand openings for over a dozen new or relocated businesses – spanning from Garden Route Coffee, Allegacy Credit Union Yadkinville Branch, Farm Bureau, Speedy Bargain Bins, The Mustard Seed Boutique, Relocation of Workforce Unlimited and Smart Start . Other positive events – we had the ribbon cuttings for the Yadkin Memorial Park Phase II, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Administration Building, the Jonesville Public Library relocation, and the Yadkin County Veteran’s Center.”

Drum went on to expound on the many local “heroes” of the pandemic including businesses that switched gears to produce needed items such as masks and hand sanitizer, health care workers and school personnel who have gone to great lengths to continue supporting the county’s needs amid the pandemic.

Guest Speaker Patrick Woodie of the Rural Center spoke of the ongoing needs of rural counties such as Yadkin and the need for continued leadership. He also noted the increasing diversity, particularly of young people in the county, and the need for those voices to be heard and the ongoing efforts to make sure Yadkin is a county where young people will want to stay and contribute.

The highlight of the evening was the awards presentations where several county leaders and volunteers were honored for their contributions to Yadkin County.

The Volunteerism Award was presented to Becky McCarson, a trained volunteer for the Guardian Ad Litem program who also serves on Yadkin Smart Start board, the Yadkin Campus Advisory Council, and has volunteered many hours at the Boonville Public Library.

Honored with the Community Leadership Award was Jeff Hinshaw, Chief of the Yadkin Rescue Squad. Hinshaw spoke briefly, thanking the Chamber for the honor, and crediting the work of the other volunteer members of the squad.

Scott Spillman, Chairman of the Love Out Loud Yadkin Advisory Board, was presented with the Impact Award. He also erves on the Yadkin Smart Start Board, and partners with Yadkin County Schools to offer summer programming for kids with learning loss. He also co-organized the end of year school appreciation event. Spillman is Director of the Yadkin Family YMCA, where he coordinates “Be a Blessing to a Child at Christmas” with other area organizations and churches and the Bright Beginnings back to school program.

This year, the Chamber also recognized an outstanding effort in area schools by presenting the Music Education Award to Anna Peterson and Tom Shoemaker. They have led both the Marching and Concert Bands at Forbush Middle and Forbush High Schools into regional and statewide prominence.

Kennedy Long was awarded the Chamber’s first Rising Star award. Long began volunteering at the age 14 as a Cadet with the Yadkinville Fire Department. While a student at Forbush High School, she volunteered as an assistant to the athletic trainer, and served as lead assistant her junior and senior years. Over the summer and fall of 2020, she enrolled at Surry Community College and successfully completed training as an Emergency Medical Technician – at age 17. After reaching the required age, she was certified as an EMT and gained additional duties with the athletic trainer, assisting in multiple sports while at Forbush. She made the decision to continue her education in the medical field, and completed all of the recommended Health Relations classes before graduating in 2021. Last fall, she began classes at Surry toward her nursing degree, completing CNA training and starting a part-time job at The Magnolias Over Yadkin Assisted Living facility. She fills what limited time she has available continuing to volunteer at the fire department, assisting her dad at Pfeiffer University providing medical care at softball, soccer and lacrosse functions, and remains active at Collide Church.

Monta Davis-Oliver was presented with the Chairman’s Award. The award recognizes a person, group or organization that has gone “above and beyond” the call of duty in giving back to the community. Davis-Oliver spent countless hours volunteering with the COVID-19 vaccination clinics held in Yadkin County.

“She jumped in, and worked as a greeter, form completion team, and in the triage area as the clinics began to ramp up at the former hospital location. Her efficient work and outgoing attitude, as well as a willingness to do any task that was needed, were essential to keeping the operation running smooth. As offsite, evening and weekend clinics were scheduled – often outside in the elements – she continued to volunteer, as well as when booster clinics were started. She has become a constant and steady presence to the clinic operation brought on by the pandemic, and worked tirelessly to improve the clinic experience. She has also served as past chair of the Yadkin County United Fund, and continues to serve on that Board, on the Shallow Ford Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund, and as Mayor Pro-Tem for the Town of Yadkinville,” said Drum.

The Pilcher family was honored with the 2021 CMS Farmer of the Year award, presented by Rusty Crissman.

“This long established diversified operation produces corn, soybeans, small grain, beef cattle, poultry and hay. Whether planting a crop, working cattle, feeding the livestock, opening gates, going to get parts/supplies, providing support and everything else in between, they are always working as a team to get the job done. Our honorees are quick to share tips about the operation and production practices they utilize (both successes and failures). They want other farmers to learn and be successful. They are active in the County Cattlemen’s Association and serve on the County Agricultural District Board providing valuable insight and advice to help Yadkin County remain at the forefront in agricultural growth,” said Crissman.

“The family has been a strong advocate of the youth livestock program in Yadkin County. From serving on the Yadkin-Davie 4-H Livestock Association, to implementing the county livestock show, providing animals for youth, fund raising and much more,” he added.

The final award of the evening, the Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award, was presented to Jason Walker.

Walker has worked with the Yadkin Soil & Water Conservation District, Natural Resource Conservation Services and Farm Service Agency for the last 26 years. During this time, he has been instrumental in overseeing and protecting natural resources. For the last 10 years, he has served as the Yadkin County Parks & Rec Director. He is also actively involved with the youth in the “Kings Kids” program at Marler Road Baptist Church.