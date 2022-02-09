Ireland to speak with UNCW Board of Trustees

Jake Ireland, of Harmony, has been invited by Chancellor Jose Sartarelli to address the Board of Trustees at UNCW and to speak about his experiences as an undergraduate at the university. Ireland was chosen due to his employment at General Electric, a Fortune 500 company, located in Wilmington.

Ireland is a data visualization engineering specialist within the Nuclear Energy division of GE. He started his career as an intern during his freshman year at UNCW and was later hired as a full-time employee. He is the son of Daniel Ireland, Hamptonville and Angie Ireland Wooten, of Harmony. His grandparents are Ruby and the late Junior Sharpe, of Harmony and the late Jimmy and Elaine Ireland, formerly of Hamptonville.