Skyline National Bank announces Yadkinville branch relocation

INDEPENDENCE, VA – Skyline National Bank has announced the successful relocation of its Yadkinville branch on Hawthorne Drive to a newly renovated facility located at 532 E. Main Street. The new branch opened its doors on Monday, Jan. 31 with the commitment of providing the same community banking experience that customers have come to expect in an expanded capacity to meet everyone’s banking needs.

Inside the recently renovated facility, customers will find a larger, more vibrant banking environment with additional office space and expanded drive thru accessibility. Led by Market Executive Andy Anderson, the new branch will operate with the same familiar faces customers have come to rely on over the years.

“We are thrilled to announce the recent relocation of our Yadkinville branch. Not only does this new facility provide us with opportunities to better serve the residents and businesses of Yadkin County, it will also accommodate our growth in the community for years to come,” said Blake Edwards, President and CEO of Skyline National Bank. “No matter the location, our mission remains the same – to provide service that’s always our best.”

The lobby and drive thru hours for this new branch will be Monday – Thursday 9 am – 5 pm, and on Friday from 9 am – 6 pm. The Grand Opening event for this new location will be announced in the coming months.