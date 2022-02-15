Just how many wineries are in the Yadkin Valley?

The Yadkin Valley wine region’s growth over the years has always been accompanied by a seemingly unanswerable question: “How many wineries,” the query goes, “are located in the Yadkin Valley?”

Fortunately, for visitors and locals alike, an answer is now available. Thanks to an effort by local tourism officials, it has been determined there are 47 wineries currently in operation in the Yadkin Valley American Viticulture Area (AVA).

Tourism leaders from Surry and Wilkes counties worked with counterparts throughout the Yadkin Valley, along with key people from the NC Wine & Grape Council and Visit North Carolina, to determine an accurate count. To qualify for the list, a winery needed to have a tasting room open to the public, along with one or both of the following on-site: vineyards and/or wine production.

Of course, the wineries also had to be located within the federally recognized boundary of the Yadkin Valley American Viticulture Area.

Most people assumed this task would be easy. However, the AVA covers a large swath of land across portions of seven counties, and no single entity was ever charged with keeping a count. Plus, several wineries have closed over the years, while many more have opened.

It took the group several months to finally yield a definitive total. Using the criteria mentioned above, it was determined that the opening of Golden Road Vineyards in State Road in November of 2020 pushed the total to 48 wineries within the AVA boundary. A year later that number dropped to 47 when JOLO Winery & Vineyards purchased Hutton Vineyards. JOLO closed the tasting room and now utilizes the grapes and winemaking facilities at the former Hutton location for increased production of JOLO wines.

The Yadkin Valley wine region became North Carolina’s first federally designated AVA in 2003, largely due to the efforts of Charlie and Ed Shelton, founders of Shelton Vineyards. There were only a handful of wineries in the valley in 2003, and making dry and off-dry wines from European vinifera and French-American hybrid grapes was fairly new to North Carolina.

Since 2003, a lot has changed. Thanks to hard work by the pioneering wineries, and support from the state-of-the-art Shelton-Badgett NC Center for Viticulture and Enology at Surry Community College in Dobson, a bona fide wine region has taken root in these rolling foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

With nearly four dozen wineries in operation and more in development, it shouldn’t be much longer before the valley reaches the 50th winery milestone.

The public can keep up with the Yadkin Valley winery count via an online Google map listing all wineries and their locations. It will be updated as wineries open and close: https://tinyurl.com/yadkinvalleymap.

If anyone spots errors or omissions on the map, please contact Wilkesboro tourism director Thomas Salley at tsalley@wilkesboronc.org.