Local Dollar General store fined by state

Stores in East Bend and Mount Airy have been fined by the state — along with 20 others across North Carolina — as a result of what officials call “excessive” price-scanning errors.

Dollar General at 103 West Main St., East Bend has paid $4,980 in fines. An initial inspection in September found a 10-percent error rate based on five overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in November found a 14.67-percent error rate based on 44 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be re-inspected.

A $5,000 fine was levied on Dollar General at 514 N. Renfro St. in Mount Airy.

The Mount Airy store’s manager said steps have been taken to correct the problem.

The state penalties boil down to a situation of different prices being charged at the checkout counter than those posted for products purchased.

“Our Standards Division inspectors work to protect consumers by comparing the price on the shelf and the price at the register to be sure they match,” state Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler explained in a statement issued regarding the widespread fines.

“Stores have a responsibility to make sure their pricing is accurate, and most stores pass inspection,” Troxler added. “Ones with errors face fines until they come into compliance.”

Department personnel conduct periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and those that ring up at the register.

If a store has more than a 2% error rate on overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more-intensive follow-up inspection later.

Penalties are assessed if stores fail the follow-up inspections. In addition to paying a fine, a store becomes subject to a re-inspection every 60 days from the last inspection until it meets the 2%-or-less error rate. Additional penalties can be assessed if stores fail a re-inspection.

In the case of the Dollar General outlet in Mount Airy, an initial inspection in September found a 16% error rate based on eight overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in November revealed a 20.67% error rate based on 62 overcharges in a 300-item lot.

The $5,000 fine resulting has been paid, according to information from the state Standards Division Measurement Section.

The local Dollar General store will be re-inspected, regulators say.

Mount Airy store responds

When approached at the business Monday afternoon, a man named Wayne who identified himself as the store manager did not want to discuss the situation fully.

“I am not allowed to say anything,” said the manager, who declined to give his full name.

But he did mention that the pricing discrepancies have been addressed. “There’s definitely been steps (taken).”

The manager did not elaborate. “I can’t really get into the details of it,” he said.

Thirteen of the 22 stores fined across the state are Dollar General outlets.

In addition to Surry and Yadkin, those businesses are located in Camden, Chowan, Hertford, New Hanover, Moore, Randolph, Sampson, Vance and Wayne counties. Two Dollar Generals were implicated in both Sampson and Wayne.

Five Walmart stores were fined along with two Family Dollar outlets, one Tractor Supply store and a Target location.

The largest fine imposed was against Family Dollar on Raleigh Boulevard in the state capital, which paid a total of $17,315.

This resulted from the store exceeding the 2% error rate during six inspections occurring from October 2020 to August of this year. It passed inspection in October.

Consumers wishing to file a complaint about scanner errors they encounter may call the state Standards Division at 984-236-4750.

