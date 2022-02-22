March to be designated Abandoned Cemetery Awareness month

Yadkin County Historian Andrew Mackie gave a detailed presentation to the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners Monday regarding the Historical Society’s ongoing project to document abandoned cemeteries around the county.

“In the last 20 or so years we have been studying the abandoned cemeteries in Yadkin County. We started off with an estimate of 600 abandoned cemeteries and we have identified at least 300,” Mackie explained. “These are old family graveyards or church cemeteries where the church is no longer there but the graveyards remain. They have been a source of study for historians and people visiting the graves of their ancestors.”

Mackie said the county has been charged by the state to protect these sites, but they must first be identified.

He spoke of 10 sites that were investigated by the Historical Society in 2021. Among those were several graveyards believed to the burial sites of enslaved persons. Mackie said the society has also identified the Pearson Cemetery, just east of historic Richmond Hill, home of Judge Mumford Pearson. The graveyard is believed to be the resting place of Pearson’s first wife as well as two of their children.

The Commissioners approved a resolution designating March as Abandoned Cemetery Awareness Month. Mackie said he hopes property owners will reach out to the Historical Society if they believe there is an abandoned graveyard on their property so that it can be properly documented and preserved.

The Board also approved watershed alternatives that were presented at the previous board meeting. The County has been working with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and Schnabel Engineering to develop alternatives for the rehabilitation of two of the county’s watershed structures. The project is currently in the planning phase which will be 100 percent reimbursed by the NRCS.

A contract for legal services for the purchase of property was also approved Monday. The County will contract with Commissioner Frank Zachary for those services, which is allowed under NC General Statue due to the county population size. It is a one-year contract not to exceed $1,000.

The next meeting of the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners will be at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 7.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-258-4035 or follow her on Twitter and Instagram @news_shewrote.

