Soup, beer and bands

Leanne Byerly serves up a taste of her chicken pot pie soup. Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Tribune Rick Caudle is named the Judge’s Choice Award winner at the Great American Soup Off for his Brunswick Stew. Courtesy photo Suzanne Puckett presents the People’s Choice Award to Ronnie Roberts for his old fashioned chicken stew. Courtesy photo

ELKIN — It was a rocking Saturday in Elkin with the return of the Brrrfest and the Great American Soup Off held in The Liberty’s Coley Hall downtown. Soup Off organizer and founder Suzanne Puckett said the event was a huge success. There were 17 different soups prepared by area home cooks and chefs.

Judge’s Choice winner of the Soup off was Rick Caudle, with a Brunswick Stew. Claiming the People’s Choice Award was Ronnie Roberts, with an old fashioned chicken stew.

There was an exciting array of flavors and styles of soups prepared for the competition including a fish chowder, clam chowder, lasagna soup, creamy chicken wild rice, tomato basil, chicken pot pie soup and more.

The event, which has traditionally been a fundraiser for a local charity, brought in more than $1,350 to benefit Tri-C.

“It was the most successful,” said Puckett. “It was really great to partner with Explore Elkin with the Brrrfest. Everybody had a really great time.”

Lyle Sacco, one of the festival participants, said he and his family can’t wait until next year’s event.

“It was a refreshing event that combined great people, music, beer, soup, and friendly competition,” Sacco said. “It was especially fun to watch each person sample all the different flavors and see their reactions. You could see taste memories being made.”

Sacco and wife Joanna made a chicken garam masala soup for the competition.

“It’s an Indian-inspired dish that we love eating at our house,” he said.

The Brrrfest featured local breweries Angry Troll and Skull Camp as well as Goose and The Monkey and King Canary.

Providing entertainment throughout the day was the Box Dogs along with other local musicians including Gin Denton and George Smith.

Denton said they were thrilled with the response.

“Brrrfest is always fun,” she said. “We appreciate the Elkin community for supporting local music. It was fabulous to see our favorite breweries there as well as finding out about new breweries.”