New Yadkinville townhomes slated for 2022 completion

The first of eight townhomes is under construction on West Lee Avenue in Yadkinville. Prices start at $219,000 for the two-bedroom, two-bath units, each with a single car garage. Courtesy of David Phillips Sixteen new townhome units (eight buildings each with two units) are underway on West Lee Avenue in Yadkinville. The six acre site will feature a homeowners association and possible site amenities may include a community garden and walking trails for townhome residents. Courtesy of David Phillips

A husband-wife team from Clemmons is developing six acres on West Lee Avenue in Yadkinville that will offer 16 new townhome units, with completion on track for this year. Each unit will offer a two-bedroom, two-bath layout with a single car garage. Prices will start at $219,000 for the base package, with upgrades available.

“We’re coming out of the ground right now with the first unit,” said Mark Jarvis, owner of Jarvis Kennedy Custom Homes. “The foundation is going in as we speak.”

The site will feature four acres of greenspace for homeowners, with potential amenities to include a community garden and walking trails.

“We didn’t want to pack it full of homes,” Jarvis said. “We saw it as an opportunity to change the tune of that property because previously it had been a mobile home park.”

The first four townhome buildings are on track for completion by the end of June or early July. The remaining four townhomes will likely be complete by the end of 2022. Interest is already piqued among potential buyers — Mark’s wife Amy Jarvis is the realtor representing the homes and she got a call from a woman in Hamptonville the other day.

“She has been looking for something like this for over a year and a half and she’s super excited,” said Amy Jarvis, a realtor with Express Home Realty, which is based in Winston-Salem.

The properties will feature a homeowners association that will manage exterior and grounds maintenance.

Each unit will encompass 1,167 square feet of living space, and the standard finishes include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and covered porches. The couple said they were drawn to the project by the strong demand for single-level, maintenance-free homes, and the fact that there are currently less than 10 homes listed for sale on MLS in Yadkinville right now.

The pair — Mark grew up in Forsyth County and Amy’s from High Point — have spent years developing and marketing properties together, from small homes to 5,000 square foot highly customized projects. Amy Jarvis said one area of focus her husband has when designing properties is energy efficiency, such as excellent insulation, and this project will be no different.

“People don’t want to move into a brand new home and get a heating bill that is astronomical,” she said.

The new Yadkinville townhomes also have a custom financing package available through Express Home Realty’s partner Robin Foster, said Anthony Stewart, vice president for operations for the realty group.

“Yadkinville is such a cute town and I think it has so much potential and you get that country living feel,” Amy Jarvis said. “It’s not far from Winston-Salem or Statesville either way you go. There’s a lot of opportunity to be had there in Yadkinville.”

The townhomes will be listed on the MLS system soon, or Amy Jarvis may be contacted directly at 336-448-4255 or amy@expresshomerealty.com.

