3D printer donated to East Bend Library

Library patrons try out the new ZenaMaeker station at the East Bend Public Library. A 3-D printer is among items recently gifted to the East Bend Public Library by the Wall family.

An exciting new piece of technology is now available at the East Bend Public Library thanks to a gift honoring the memory of the late Zena Mae Wall. Now available for use at the library is a Maker Space which is a collaborative workspace for making, learning, exploring and sharing. East Bend’s Maker Space aka ZenaMaeker is composed of a 3D printer, Super 3D pens, Animation Studio, Snap Circuits, Cricut, Super Spirograph, a Robot Maker, and numerous other creative pieces of equipment.

The library had its inaugural try out with the equipment on Monday. The equipment has a wide range of capabilities for kids especially, but it has adult uses as well. Susan Hutchens, East Bend librarian, said the project is helpful and beneficial for the patrons of the library and that they can enjoy it and learn from it.

“We are thrilled to have these items and hope everyone will come and use them,” Hutchens said. It adds cutting edge technology to the library’s equipment.

The ZenaMaeker, as the library calls it, is named in memory of local personality, Zena Mae Wall, who sold World Book Encyclopedias for many years in the community and encouraged young people to learn and broaden their horizons. The gift is from Mrs. Wall’s sons Randy Wall and Jerry Wall and his daughters, Jennifer Beane and Jeannie Hinson.

“The family is supportive of the library and offers its sincere thanks to Susan for all the time and effort she has invested to get the equipment up and running and serving the community,” Jerry Wall said.

Hutchens says that Mondays will be designated ZenaMaeker Mondays where the equipment can be set up for easy use, but appointments can be made to utilize the Maker Space at other times. Currently, the library is absorbing all the costs associated with creating items. Later, some limited user fees for materials may apply.