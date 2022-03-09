Two dead in unrelated collisions

There were two unrelated fatal car accidents in Yadkin County on Sunday. Yadkin EMS Director Keith Vestal confirmed that one individual was pronounced dead on the scene of a single-vehicle accident around 12 noon in the Forbush community on Baltimore Road. Sgt. Baity of the N.C. Highway Patrol said the vehicle travelled off the roadway and struck a tree. Deceased in the crash was 57-year old Surrendar Lee Cline.

A second two-vehicle accident occurred at 12:15 p.m. near Key Street on Hwy 21 on Sunday. That accident involved a head-on collision with three patients being transported to Baptist Hospital. Sgt. Baity said the driver of an SUV travelled left of center crashing into a Dodge pick-up. The driver of the SUV, 50-year old Candy Mae Bowman died at the hospital.