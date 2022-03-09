County moves forward with watershed rehab plans

The Yadkin County Board of Commissioners have discussed Yadkin County’s watershed dams and potential rehabilitation projects at length in recent meetings.

The 14 watershed dams serving Yadkin County were constructed in the 1960s. These dams are reaching their operational end-of-life and need significant repair or upgrades. Yadkin County has been extremely proactive in attempting to address these issues.

Currently working with Schnabel Engineering and the Natural Resource Conservation Service, Yadkin County has completed assessments and selected a preferred design alternative for each of two high hazard watershed structure projects. USDA has reviewed the list of alternatives and has recommended the preferred alternatives for the County. The Board of Commissioners voted to proceed with the USDA recommendations for the alternatives. In addition, with the selection of the preferred alternatives, the commissioners decided not to buy additional land to rehabilitate these structures as recommended by Schnabel Engineering.

Once the planning phase is completed Yadkin County will be eligible to move forward with the design and construction phases of these projects. These rehabilitation projects would significantly impact the long term viability of both dams affecting numerous property owners in Yadkin County.

The Yadkin County Board of Commissioners approved County staff to apply for a grant through the NC Division of Soil and Water to address additional watershed dam rehabilitation projects. If awarded NC Division of Soil and Water would pay 100% of the cost for rehabilitation of the structure(s).

Yadkin County will continue to ensure the safety and viability of all its watershed dams. These projects will increase the longevity of all Yadkin County’s watershed structures for years to come.

For more information about Yadkin County’s Watershed Dam Rehabilitation please contact the Yadkin County Soil and Water Conservation Department at 336-849-758.