Three Oaks Quarry announces mining plans in Hamptonville

A community meeting has been planned for Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. regarding the recently revealed plans for a possible quarry in the Hamptonville community. The meeting will take place in the multi-purpose room of West Yadkin Elementary School, nearby the site of the proposed mine.

Area residents have been expressing concerns over unexplained drilling on an expansive tract of land near the elementary school. After months of speculation on the purpose of the drilling, neighboring property owners received a letter earlier this month from Three Oaks Quarry.

President of the company, Jack Mitchell, introduced himself in the letter and explained that the company is seeking approval to use 322 acres of the 498-acre tract for the purpose of a quarry to mine aggregate. The additional 176 acres will be kept as “a buffer or for other purposes, such as future homes,” the letter states.

The property would require rezoning for the purpose of a mining quarry.

At a recent meeting of the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners, several Hamptonville area residents spoke about potential mining dangers to the environment, ground water and possible disruptions for students and staff and the nearby elementary school. At that meeting, Hamptonville residents encouraged the County Board to strengthen the ordinance relating to mining to ban any new mining in the county. The group has created a Facebook page called Concerned Hamptonville Citizens and is attempting to raise funds for possible legal fees by selling t-shirts and yard signs that read “Stop New Mining in Yadkin County.”

The letter from Three Oaks Quarry invites area residents and concerned citizens to its own “public information meeting” on March 23 and has a list of frequently asked questions meant to address some of the concerns on its website threeoaksquarry.com. The letter also notes that an office will be set up near the site with a representative on hand to answer questions.