Injuries reported following house fire in Yadkinville

A portion of U.S. 601 was closed early Wednesday morning as the Yadkinville Fire Department and other area departments worked to control a fully-involved structure fire near Dobbins Mill Rd.

Two people were transported to the hospital in the early morning hours Wednesday following a house fire on U.S. 601 near Dobbins Mill Road. Multiple area fire departments reported to the blaze which was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene.

Emergency officials confirmed the call came in around 1 a.m. on Wednesday and firefighters were still on the scene throughout the morning on Wednesday.

Yadkinville Fire Chief Jody Doss said the Office of the State Fire Marshal is assisting with an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.