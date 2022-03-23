RiverWalk RV Park in Jonesville awarded “Best Camping in North Carolina in 2021”

JONESVILLE — RiverWalk RV Park on the Yadkin River has been recognized as the “Best Place to Camp in NC” by Campendium. Chosen for the honor from seasoned RV Campers who left 5 Star reviews, comments, feedback, and shared their experience regarding their stay at the park and local activities.

The “Campers Choice” award winners include RV parks and Campgrounds that received the most 5 star reviews in 2021 from the Campendium community. Campendium is a popular travel website, as well as an Amazon Associate site.

Owners Jim and Marcia Neese, Managers Darrell Tate and Michelle Fleming, Full-time Camp Host Cindy Kendrick and Daron Hutton as well as previous seasonal camp hosts have set a level of customer service like none other. One Campendium review describes them as “the Chick-fil-a” service of campgrounds. Others describe it as a “hidden gem”, relaxing, clean, peaceful, and beautiful.

“It’s an honor to be named Best Place to Camp in NC by our guests,” said Marcia Neese. “Jim and I are humbled. Although RiverWalk is a transient park, the guests who stay here have created an amazing camping community. They all feel like family to us. We strive to make every visit even better than their last. We enjoy being part of all the wonderful camping memories being made at our park. We love sharing our dream with others.”

The park is located on the Yadkin river in Jonesville. Designed by RVers for RVers, this boutique park brings upscale amenities in a region that you will love on a river that is amazing. Whether you want to relax for a day or adventure for a week their location is the perfect place for both.

Jim and Marcia built the park from the ground up and completed it in June 2020. The 51-site park is spaced out over 11 acres and includes 50 amp full hookup sites, a large dog park, tranquil man made beach area for family fun or relaxing with a good book. Every weekend they offer “Sit Back & Relax Saturdays”, which consist of live music, themed events, cornhole tournaments, bingo, food trucks, and new for 2022 Buzzed Viking Brewery will be onsite. There are around 50 wineries in the area that include tasting rooms. Elkin Vine Line offers the “Ultimate Wine Hopping Experience” and shuttles to and from the park. If you enjoy tubing and kayaking, North Carolina River Riders is a call away and will shuttle to and from your site.

RVers can learn more by joining RiverWalk Enthusiasts, a private forum on Facebook of over 2500 happy campers who created the group to share their experiences while staying at the park.

For information, to learn more about their journey, and reservations visit www.riverwalkrv.com.