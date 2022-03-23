Sugar Solar farm goes online near Yadkinville

Yadkin County’s newest solar farm is up and running at a property located near 2050 Country Club Rd. in Yadkinville. Pine Gate Renewable announced in a press release that its Sugar Solar project is now online and generating 81MWdc/60MWac of renewable energy.

“It’s always gratifying to see one of our projects reach commercial operation,” said Ben Catt, CEO of Pine Gate Renewables. “Sugar Solar will be a long-term good neighbor, providing Duke Energy customers with clean, renewable energy to power their homes and substantial tax dollars invested into the Yadkinville community.”

To facilitate wildlife movement through the project area, Pine Gate installed permeable fencing around the perimeter of the project. The fencing has larger holes at the bottom through which animals can easily pass.

Providing energy to Duke Energy Carolinas through a 20-year Purchase Power Agreement, Sugar Solar was one of the projects selected in the first round Duke Energy’s Competitive Procurement of Renewable Energy (CPRE) Program. It will provide $1.82 million in tax revenue for the local community over the life of the agreement.

Blue Ridge Power performed the engineering, procurement and construction for Sugar Solar. The project provided construction jobs to approximately 120 local workers during the build-out.