Two vie for Yadkin County Sheriff

Nick Smitherman, along with his wife Kayla, and daughter Laura.

For the first time since the 2014 election, a challenger has filed in the Republican primary to face off against incumbent Yadkin County Sheriff Ricky Oliver. Oliver has served as sheriff since 2011.

East Bend native Nick Smitherman made his intentions clear on his desire to run for sheriff as campaign signs began popping up all over Yadkin County months ahead of the filing period last year.

Both candidates shared with The Yadkin Ripple why they are running to serve as Yadkin County Sheriff. As no Democrats filed, the sheriff’s race will be decided in the May primary election.

“Yadkin County is my home and I care deeply about its future,” Oliver said. “I have devoted the last 45 years of my life to law enforcement and serving the community. My work experience and education have prepared me for the responsibility and challenges of the office of sheriff. As your sheriff I have worked hard to improve accountability, transparency, and integrity in the sheriff’s office. The citizens of Yadkin County deserve professional law enforcement services and a sheriff’s office they can be proud of. Today’s law enforcement is changing daily and brings many new challenges that require experienced leadership. I feel the sheriff’s office has made tremendous progress under my leadership and I am running for re-election to assure we continue to move forward. It is a honor and privilege to serve as your sheriff. I am asking you for your continued support and your vote.”

On his bid for sheriff, Smitherman said, “over the years, I have been approached by many citizens of our county about the possibility of becoming our sheriff one day. I was honored and humbled that these same citizens encouraged me to run because they respected me and my integrity both in my personal life as well as in my professional career where I served as a patrol deputy and field training officer here in Yadkin County.”

“I, along with many, many others noticed shortcomings that could be solved by a new sheriff that is passionate about serving the citizens of our county. We deserve a sheriff who works in a supportive role for our deputies and employees. We deserve a sheriff who believes it’s absolutely necessary to involve the community through transparency in our sheriff’s office. And last but certainly not least, we all deserve a sheriff who is approachable and will truly listen. I believe I have what it takes to be just that type of sheriff. I will dedicate my time to building up our deputies and employees so that we may serve as a positive example to surrounding agencies and our citizens,” Smitherman said.

“For many years my family has given back to this community as my parents are retired school teachers, my Grandmother was a schoolteacher and my Grandfather was a teacher, principal and served on the school board. I would be honored for the opportunity to continue giving back to our county and communities and make a positive impact on our citizens,” he added.