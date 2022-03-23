SYEMC hosting 10th annual charitable golf tournament

DOBSON — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corporation will host its 10th annual charitable golf tournament Thursday, June 16 at Cedarbrook Country Club. The tournament is put on by the electric cooperative’s Community Projects Committee, made up of employees of Surry-Yadkin EMC.

This year’s tournament will tee off at 9 a.m. and will benefit four nonprofits in the Surry-Yadkin EMC service area. Those charities include Grace Clinic of Yadkin Valley, a medical clinic in Elkin; Yadkin Valley United Fund, which supports 23 nonprofit agencies and three scholarships; Mount Airy Ministry of Hospitality, which oversees The Shepherd’s House and Helping Hands Foundation; and Second Harvest Food Bank, which benefits food pantries in the region.

A number of sponsorship opportunities for the golf tournament are available to area businesses and individuals, as well as playing opportunities.

“As a locally-owned, member-owned cooperative, it is important to us that we support the communities we serve and live in,” said Travis Bode, economic development coordinator for Surry-Yadkin Electric and this year’s Community Projects Committee chair. “All of this year’s beneficiaries are important parts of helping members of our community, and we look forward to partnering with our sponsors to boost the nonprofits’ efforts.”

Anyone interested in supporting the Surry-Yadkin EMC Golf Tournament can find information on the tournament at syemc.com.

For questions, reach out to Wendy Wood (wendywood@syemc.com) or Kasey Martin (kaseymartin@syemc.com) at 336-356-8241.