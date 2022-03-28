Mining company holds info session

Yadkin County resident Andrew Mackie and Bambi Bond attend an info session about a proposed aggregate mine in Hamptonville. Multiple stations on a proposed mining site called Three Oaks Quarry in Hamptonville set up at the Yadkin Agricultural and Educational building on Wednesday to share information on the project and address concerns from area residents. Jack Mitchell, president of Three Oaks Quarry, can be seen on the far left speaking with an attendee at the event.

Representatives of the Three Oaks Quarry group, which hopes to build an aggregate mine in Hamptonville, held a day-long information session on Wednesday. Synergy Materials President Jack Mitchell, along with a host of certified specialists in a variety of fields, were on hand to answer questions and listen to concerns from community residents.

The proposed mine site would be on a 328-acre parcel of land in Hamptonville with 61.5 of those acres being the mining pit. Neighbors and other community residents became concerned about activity on the property last year after they learned of some test drilling on the land.

Wednesday’s info session involved multiple stations set up at the Yadkin County Agricultural and Educational building, with posters, maps and video to address various part of the proposed project.

“In each one of these stations we have different people that specialize in a different aspect of the due diligence,” Mitchell explained.

Third party representatives from various firms represented information on hydrology, permitting and environmental assessments as well as blasting and blasting technology. A video of what an actual blast at the proposed mine would look like was also part of the session.

“I hope that it gives people a little bit of ease that we have been thorough in trying to hire these third parties that can give these answers,” Mitchell said.

In late 2021 when neighboring property owners learned that test drilling was taking place they began to do some research and came up with Mitchell’s name as being associated with a potential project on the land.

“They had all these wild concerns that I’m going to be doing oil and gas fracking, that I’m going to be setting up a frac sand site because they look at my background and my history and I can understand that, but it’s all in an effort to do due diligence to find out what the highest and best use is,” Mitchell said.

He said he felt he was being criticized for being thorough. The test drilling, Mitchell said, was three water monitoring wells meant to establish a baseline of the water conditions on the property.

As for why he kept area residents in the dark at the start of the project, he said he felt it would have been a “disservice” to the community to announce any potential plans for the property until the due diligence process was complete.

Mitchell said he hoped Wednesday’s event would ease some of the fears.

“There are a lot of different questions, comments, and concerns, a lot of them are very valid, but I think there is also a lot of misinformation out there right now so the goal today is to hopefully add clarity,” he said.

“Where’s my house” in relationship to the proposed mine was a common question of the day, said Matt Mouncey, an environmental engineering consultant with the Colinas group. Mouncey’s station had a large map showing the outline of the site where he could point out to visitors where their home is in relation to the site.

The proximity to West Yadkin School has been a major concern from a local group opposed to the project. Mouncey said the school property lies 1100 feet south east of the proposed quarry border. The plan for the site would include fencing as well as an 100 feet wide, 18 feet high berm of trees and shrubs, Mouncey said.

In a recent community meeting about the proposed mine, Yadkin County Schools Superintendent Todd Martin said he did not think a mine so near the school was in the best interest of students. On Wednesday Mitchell addressed that concern saying that scheduling the blasts could be worked around the school schedule to do them when students are not on campus. The group has already said it plans to schedule blasts during the day and not on weekends or holidays.

“If we have to get that specific to minimize the impact to the school then I’m willing to do that,” Mitchell said.

“We want to be a good neighbor,” he added. He acknowledged that there would be an impact to the community in terms of noise during the construction and from the blasting but said the goal would be to minimize the impact to the community.

“How do we minimize that so that way people in in two or three or four years say ‘I don’t even know those guys are there.’ That’s the goal,” he said.

The property would require rezoning from rural agriculture (RA) to Manufacturing Industrial (MI-2). That rezoning request has been filed with the Yadkin Planning Board. County Manager Lisa Hughes said that the Planning Board has 60 days to review and respond to the request. The next Yadkin County Planning Board meeting is April 11.