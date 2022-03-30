Did an earthquake hit Surry County?

While there do not seem to be any reports of the ground shaking in Yadkin County, a number of people in neighboring Surry County reported what they said felt like an earthquake Tuesday evening.

The United States Geological Survey had officially recorded no significant seismic activity in Surry County as of Wednesday morning, but a number of area residents took to social media Tuesday night, saying they felt the ground shaking and some even reported hearing a loud noise with the movement near Flat Rock.

An official with Surry County Emergency Services said her department fielded a number of calls Tuesday shortly before 8 p.m., people reporting the ground shaking and a loud boom.

“We sent out an officer and a fire truck, but we couldn’t find anything,” she said.

William Bottomley, a business owner and self-described meteorologist, posted on Facebook what he said was a seismograph showing activity recorded as far away as King, in Stokes County, at 7:38 p.m. While those responding from Stokes County said they had felt nothing, several dozen individuals responded to his Facebook post saying they had felt a quake and some had heard a loud boom in and around Flat Rock. One even said she had heard a rumbling in Virginia, though she did not specify exactly where.

“We did! Thought something exploded under my house or that someone had hit my house,” one person commented.

“Shook my house in Flat Rock, loud sound, and dog started barking,” another said.

A message sent to Bottomley for additional information was not immediately returned.

The United States Geological Survey had no reports of earthquakes in the area, according to the agency’s website. The website shows all seismic activity that measures at least 2.5 on the Moment Magnitude Scale, which has replaced the better-known Richter scale. However, volcanodiscovery.com, run by an organization which seeks to monitor and report earthquakes and volcanoes around the world, reported suspected activity 3 miles east of Flat Rock. The website estimated the activity at 3.0 on the Moment Magnitude Scale, with a depth of roughly 6 miles, although there was no indication how the organization arrived at those measurements.

The most recent confirmed earthquake in this region of North Carolina was Aug. 9, 2020, when a 5.1 quake struck Sparta and the surrounding area, damaging a number of homes and other structures. That area has been plagued by periodic tremors ever since, most reaching between 1.5 and 2.5 on the scale, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Last spring, a number of residents in Mount Airy reported periodic loud booms and ground shaking at night. City police even dispatched officers over several nights when those were reported and officers felt the police department shake, but no cause was ever discovered.

Earlier in 2021, in January, media outlets reported the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office was inundated with calls about such booms shortly after the first of the year, but no one there could find a cause. Those reports were widespread, not only in parts of Forsyth, but across Surry, Yadkin, Stokes, Davie and Rockingham counties.