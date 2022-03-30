High 5 returns to its … peaks Saturday

High 5 participants will try to complete a difficult 10-mile course to reach Hanging Rock State Park’s highest elevations: Moore’s Knob, Cooks Wall and Hanging Rock, and pass by Wolf Rock and House Rock.

DANBURY — A more traditional High 5 event will happen Saturday morning in the upper reaches of Hanging Rock State Park in neighboring Stokes County.

Last year the event was done over several days, stressing individuals completing the challenge on their own.

This time, with the pandemic easing, organizers are back the the traditional group event.

Sponsored by the Friends of Sauratown Mountains, a non-profit and volunteer organization that supports Hanging Rock and Pilot Mountain State Parks, participating runners and hikers will trek over a very strenuous 10-mile course to reach the park’s highest elevations: Moore’s Knob, Cooks Wall and Hanging Rock, and pass by Wolf Rock and House Rock.

It’s a stern test of one’s physical abilities.

There is also a 5-mile option that summits only Moore’s Knob for those looking for less of a challenge

The start will be at Shelter #4 at Hanging Rock State Park in the lake parking lot. Runners will take off at 8 a.m., 10-mile hikers off at 8:05 and 5-mile hikers off at 8:10.

There will be two rest stops on the course with fluids and light snacks. There will be course marshals at all the peaks, and a “sweep group” hiking at the back to check on all the participants.

There will be food trucks at the start/finish area for a meal after the challenge. All participants will receive a $10 voucher for use at the food trucks.

Participants will also receive a bib, t-shirt, patch, $10 lunch food voucher, bandana, an REI bag and a map. Participant packet pickup at the Hanging Rock General Store (3500 Moore’s Springs Road, Westfield) Thursday from 4-6 p.m.; Friday at Shelter #4 from 4:30-7 p.m.; or on Saturday between 7:30 and 8 a.m. before the hike.

There are dog categories in this year’s event. Dogs will be permitted with hikers if the owner takes responsibility for the dog and keeps it on a leash that is no longer than six feet during the event. All dogs must have the proper vaccines (including rabies) to be in a public setting with other pets. There is an additional $10 charge for a dog.

Friends of Sauratown Mountains has been supporting the two local state parks since 2010. Proceeds from this event go to support Hanging Rock State Park.

Registration is $40 per-person and will be capped at 400 participants. All hikers/runners must register regardless of age.

For more information or to register visit https://high5athangingrock.com. (Day-of registration will be from 7:30-8 a.m.)

To learn more about the sponsoring organization, visit www.sauratownfriends.org or find them on Facebook.