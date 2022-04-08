Boonville resident marks 101 years

Boonville resident Irene Matthews is turning 101 on April 12, and family and friends are planning to mark the day with a celebration at Share a Home in Boonville.

A graduate of Davie County, Matthews moved to East Bend after marrying her late husband, Ross Matthews.

“Being a resident of Yadkin County during the World War and the Depression, Irene is just full of fascinating stories,” said her friend Sue Hudson. “She worked at The Carbon Company in Winston-Salem most of her life and she is still going strong now here in Boonville. She still even cuts her own hair,” Hudson said with a laugh.

She is the mother of John Matthews of East Bend, and a member of Yadkinville Church of Christ, and is excited to celebrate her 101st birthday.