‘Calendar Girls’ coming to Willingham Theater stage

The Yadkin Arts Council and Willingham Theater invite patrons to witness the true story of the “Calendar Girls” who bared it all to raise money and awareness for leukemia research. This touching play filled with poignant moments about friendship, determination, hope, and acceptance will have audience members laughing and crying, and will leave them feeling better about life in general.

When Annie’s husband John dies of leukemia, she and best friend Chris resolve to raise money for a new settee in the local hospital waiting room. They manage to persuade four fellow Women’s Institute members to pose nude with them for an “alternative” calendar, with a little help from hospital porter and amateur photographer Lawrence. The news of the women’s charitable venture spreads like wildfire, and hordes of press soon descend on the small village of Knapeley in the Yorkshire Dales. The calendar is a success, but Chris and Annie’s friendship is put to the test under the strain of their newfound fame.

Based on the true story of eleven Women’s Institute members who posed nude for a calendar to raise money for the Leukaemia Research Fund, “Calendar Girls” opened at the Chichester Festival Theatre and has since become the fastest-selling play in British theater history.

The local play is directed by Amanda Barnard with music direction by Charlie Klutzz, and is rated PG-13. The play will be performed on April 22 and April 23 at 7:30 p.m., and on April 24 at 3 p.m. in the Willingham Theater at226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville. Tickets are $22 and can be purchased at www.yadkinarts.org or at the Box Office from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.