Local stores pay fines for price scanning errors

RALEIGH — Stores in Yadkin County are among a list of places in Western NC from which the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division has collected fines because of excessive price-scanner errors. The stores, which also includes locations in Ashe, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Surry and Watauga counties, represent 11 of 42 stores fined across North Carolina during the first quarter of 2022. Advanced Auto in Yadkinville and Dollar General in Yadkinville were among those fined.

“As many stores continue to suffer from staffing shortages due to the pandemic, our Standards Division has seen a significant increase in stores with price scanner errors,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “It is always a good practice for consumers to check their receipts as well as the price on the shelf to make sure that they are paying the correct amount.”

The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that ring up at the register. If a store has more than a 2-percent error rate on overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more intensive follow-up inspection later. Undercharges are also reported, but do not count against a store.

Consumers who would like to file a complaint about scanner errors they encounter, can call the Standards Division at 984-236-4750. Penalties are assessed if a store fails a follow-up inspection. In addition to the penalties paid, the store will be subject to re-inspection every 60 days from the last inspection until it meets the 2-percent-or-less error rate. Additional penalties may be assessed if a store fails a re-inspection. Following are civil penalties recorded in the first quarter of 2022:

· (Ashe) Ingles at 60 Ashemont Drive, West Jefferson has paid $3,270 in fines. An initial inspection in October 2021 found a 6-percent error rate based on three overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in November 2021 found an 8.33-percent error rate based on 25 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in January.

· (Gaston) Walmart at 701 Hawley Ave., Belmont has paid $2,685 in fines. An initial inspection in November 2021 found a 10-percent error rate based on five overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in December 2021 found a 4.67-percent error rate based on 14 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in February.

· (Mecklenburg) Dollar Store at 7322 The Plaza, Charlotte has paid a total of $10,000 in fines. An initial inspection in November 2021 found a 40-percent error rate based on 20 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in December 2021 found a 23.67-percent error rate based on 71 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A third inspection in February found a 16.33-percent error rate based on 59 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be re-inspected.

· (Mecklenburg) Dollar General at 10018 Albemarle Road, Charlotte has paid a total of $10,000 in fines. An initial inspection in November 2021 found a 24-percent error rate based on 12 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in December 2021 found a 20.67-percent error rate based on 62 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A third inspection in February found a 20-percent error rate based on 60 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be re-inspected.

· (Mecklenburg) Walmart at 7735 North Tryon St., Charlotte has paid $9,785 in fines. An initial inspection in October 2021 found a 7-percent error rate based on seven overcharges in a 100-item lot. A follow-up inspection in November found a 7-percent error rate based on 21 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A third inspection in January found a 9.33-percent error rate based on 28 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be re-inspected.

· (Mecklenburg) Walmart at 3209 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte has paid $6,185 in fines. An initial inspection in October 2021 found a 12-percent error rate based on six overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in November found a 5.67-percent error rate based on 17 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A third inspection in February found a 9.33-percent error rate based on 28 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be re-inspected.

· (Mecklenburg) Walmart at 3240 Wilkinson Blvd., Charlotte, has paid $3,510 in fines. An initial inspection in October 2021 found a 3 percent error rate based on three overcharges in a 100-item lot. A follow-up inspection in December 2021 found a 6.33-percent error rate based on 19 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in February.

· (Surry) Dollar General at 514 N. Renfro St., Mt. Airy has paid $8,110 in fines. An initial inspection in September 2021 found a 16-percent error rate based on eight overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in November 2021 found a 20.67-percent error rate based on 62 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A third inspection in January found a 10-percent error rate based on 30 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in March.

· (Watauga) Advance Auto at 1335 Highway 421, Boone has paid $1,035 in fines. An initial inspection in July 2021 found a 16-percent error rate based on eight overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in August 2021 found an 8.33-percent error rate based on 25 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in October 2021.

· (Yadkin) Advance Auto at 947 South State St., Yadkinville has paid $6,225 in fines. An initial inspection in September 2021 found an 18-percent error rate based on nine overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in October 2021 found a 9.67-percent error rate based on 29 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A third inspection in December 2021 found a 4.33-percent error rate based on 13 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A fourth inspection in February found a 5-percent error rate based on 15 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be re-inspected.

· (Yadkin) Dollar General at 103 Willow St., Yadkinville has paid $6,595 in fines. An initial inspection in October 2021 found a 30-percent error rate based on 15 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in November 2021 found a 16.33-percent error rate based on 49 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A third inspection in a January found a 4.33-percent error rates based on 13 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be re-inspected.