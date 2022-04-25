Marijuana grow operation shut down by Sheriff’s Office

Wilborn

EAST BEND — An East Bend man is facing multiple drug charges after Yadkin County deputies conducted a “knock and talk” at a residence on Bloomtown Road on April 20. The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office had received information about a possible marijuana grow operation at this residence. Concerned citizens had also mentioned smelling marijuana while passing the residence on Bloomtown Road.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, the office receives a high volume of complaints from citizens due to marijuana being used and sold.

“These locations create many safety hazards for the community and are viewed as a nuisance despite the increasing acceptance by our society,” states the release.

During this knock and talk the owner and resident was identified as 49-year old Christopher Michael Wilborn. A large indoor marijuana growing operation was discovered in the basement of this residence. The operation was dismantled by Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office deputies with assistance from the Surry County Sheriff’s Office and the NC State Bureau of Investigations.

A total of ninety marijuana plants were discovered to be growing in the basement area with additional marijuana and drug paraphernalia being located throughout the residence. Marijuana totaling over thirty pounds was seized. Deputies also discovered thirty seven firearms including rifles, shotguns, and handguns along with thousands of rounds of ammunition inside the residence. This investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.

Wilborn was arrested and charged with two felony counts of trafficking a schedule VI controlled substance, one felony count of manufacturing a schedule VI controlled substance, and one felony count of maintaining a drug dwelling.

Wilborn received a $40,000 secured bond and was scheduled to appear in court on April 21.