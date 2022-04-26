Public meeting Wednesday on Opioid Settlement funds

North Carolina is part of an agreement that will help bring needed relief to communities impacted by opioids. Yadkin County will receive some Opioid Settlement funds. The Settlement provides several options on how the funding can be spent.

A Public Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27.

The meeting will be held in the Board of Commissioners Room located at 217 East Willow Street, Yadkinville. Representatives from the Towns and County staff will be present. The meeting is open to the public.