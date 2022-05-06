Jonesville man charged with sale of heroin

The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49-year old Talmadge Paige Blackburn, of Jonesville, on April 28. Blackburn had been the target of a narcotics investigation involving the sell and distribution of heroin/fentanyl and methamphetamine. Blackburn was located by deputies in Hamptonville and found in possession of 4.38 grams of heroin/fentanyl and 3.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Blackburn charged with two felony counts of trafficking a schedule I controlled substance, one felony count of possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver a schedule I controlled substance (Heroin/Fentanyl), one felony count of possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance (Methamphetamine), one felony count of maintaining a vehicle for the sale of controlled substances, and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Blackburn received a $100,000 secured bond and had a scheduled court appearance on May 4.