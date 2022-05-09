Arrest made in threatening phone call case

A Pennsylvania man has been arrested in charged for communicating threats to numerous Yadkin County residents, churches and businesses. Robert Herman Notter, age 33, of East Pittsburgh was arrested May 4 following a lengthy investigation involving threatening and harassing phone calls, voice mails, and text messages.

The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office received a total of 43 reports from local churches, schools, businesses, and individuals. The phone calls, voice mails, and messages contained threatening content to harm individuals.

Sheriff Ricky Oliver said Notter grew up in the Hamptonville area of Yadkin County, and attended school locally. Oliver said Notter moved to live with his father in Pennsylvania several years ago.

“That’s when some of these calls and texting started happening,” Oliver said. “It goes back to about October of 2020. It was sporadic and usually would happen between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. that he would make phone calls, some of these phone calls he would leave messages on answering machines at businesses or the school. It seemed to be random, no rhyme or reason as to the people he was contacting.”

West Yadkin school, and churches in the Hamptonville area were among some of the places Notter allegedly contacted. Oliver said it also included businesses and individuals in Jonesville and Yadkinville. Oliver said extra security was on hand at the school following the threats.

“Often he would indicate to these people that they were going to be assassinated or they were going to be assassinated if certain things to didn’t happen,” Oliver said.

Oliver said that early on in the investigation Notter was located by detectives in Pennsylvania and investigators working with local contacts in that state were able to monitor his movements to ensure he was not a threat to Yadkin County residents or elsewhere.

“After these calls and texts kept on occurring, we got Homeland Security involved,” Oliver said.

Notter was charged with Communicating Interstate Threats and is currently being held in federal custody under no bond.