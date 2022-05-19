Hodge arrested following chase

The suspect in a shooting incident at a residence off of Longtown Rd. was arrested on Thursday following a a brief chase.

On May 11, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office received a call on US Hwy 21 in Hamptonville in reference to a drive by shooting. A male victim had sustained a non-life threatening injury. Starmount Middle and High schools were briefly put on lockdown as a precautionary measure following the initial report of the shooting. Following an investigation it was determined the shooting was an isolated domestic incident and there was no immediate threat to the area.

Deputies obtained warrants for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury and possession of firearm by felon on Ben Thomas Hodge, age 30, of Boonville.

Hodge was taken into custody on Thursday, May 19. Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office witnessed Hodge driving a vehicle on North Oak Ridge Church Rd. While Deputies were attempting to catch up with Hodge he wrecked his vehicle at the intersection of North Oak Ridge Church Rd. and Hallmark Estates Dr. A brief foot chase ensued after the vehicle accident and Hodge was apprehended.

Hodge was charged with additional charges of possession of firearm by felon, resisting public officer, and driving while license revoked.

Hodge is being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center under a $175,000 secured bond on all charges. He was scheduled to appear in Yadkin County Court on May 19.