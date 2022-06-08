2nd annual Juneteenth celebration planned for June 18

Bridge of Unity members pose for a photo with Elkin Mayor Sam Bishop following the reading of a proclamation recognizing Juneteenth.

The second annual Juneteenth celebration in Elkin, hosted by community group Bridge of Unity, is planned for Saturday, June 18. The celebration is scheduled for 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Heritage and Trails Center, 257 Standard St. The day will be a community gathering featuring a BBQ cookoff competition, live music, karaoke, vendors, food trucks and activities for kids including bounce houses.

Juneteenth recognizes the final slaves being freed in the United States, which occurred in Texas more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. President Joe Biden officially declared Juneteenth a federal holiday last year, just a day ahead of the inaugural festival in Elkin.

Bridge of Unity member Clarence Gray said at last year’s celebration, “its wonderful, it makes my heart smile.”

“It’s a celebration of freedom. This is America. It’s not black, it’s not white, this is America’s freedom celebration,” Gray said.

Organizers with Bridge of Unity including Amanda Brewer and Sly Best said they were thrilled with turn out and community support last year.

“I’m just overwhelmed with the success of it,” said Brewer during the 2021 celebration.

Mayor Sam Bishop read a Juneteenth proclamation during the festivities and Best said that was an especially important part of the day.

The proclamation read, in part, “The Town of Elkin encourages all people to observe Juneteenth as a day to reflect on and learn from the past, a day of healing and renewal, and a day to spur on efforts to build a brighter future.”

“The community came out and showed up and Elkin and Jonesville is just the beginning of a great thing for many cities in the surrounding area,” said Best following last year’s festivities.

For additional festival details visit facebook.com/bridgeofunity

