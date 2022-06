Christine Williams and Autumn Wooten.

VFW Post 7794 and Auxiliary have recognized students for the Creative Patriotic Art Contest. This year’s first place winner was Taylor Handy, who was also NC VFW District 11 winner.

Second place winner was Katelyn Hutchens and the third place winner was Autumn Wooten.

Deadline for entering the Annual Patriotic Art Contest is April 15.

Those interested should contact Auxiliary President Christine Williams at 336-366-7090.