Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store coming to East Bend

EAST BEND — A combo Family Dollar and Dollar Tree store is expected to be built in East Bend. Mayor Archie Hicks confirmed that the town has been in discussion for a least a year on the proposed project. Site clearing has begun but Hicks said they did not yet have a time frame of when the store was expected to be completed and open.

The store is to be located beside the former Shop Rite grocery store which closed following a fire in 2017.

According to the Family Dollar website, the combo stores mark “a bold new chapter” for the business and “for small towns all across America.” According to the site there are around 50 Family Dollar Dollar Tree combo stores now open with more slated for this year, targeted to rural areas without many other large retail stores.