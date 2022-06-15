Soil & Water, municipal election filing

Filing for two Soil and Water Conservation Supervisors in Yadkin County began on June 13 at noon and will end on July 1 at noon. Incumbents in these positions are Buddy Matthews Jr. and Grady Shore. Justin Somers and Greg Moxley have filed so far.

Filing for municipal seats in the towns of Boonville, East Bend, and Jonesville will begin on July 1 at 12 noon and will end at 12 noon on July 15.

Seats with terms ending in 2022 for the town of Boonville are the mayoral seat currently held by Vaughn Benton and commissioner seats currently held by Tim Driver and Justin Phillips.

In East Bend, Mayor Archie Hicks is up for reelection. There are also three commissioner seats up for reelection in 2022, those are currently held by Wanda Johnson, Dawn Hobson and Neal Nichols.

Mayor Gene Pardue of Jonesville is up for reelection as well as Jonesville council members Andy Green and Anita Darnell.

Absentee by mail for the 2022 election will begin on Sept. 9. The voter registration deadline is Oct. 14. One-stop early voting will run from Oct. 20 through Nov. 5. Election day will be Nov. 8 with polls open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.