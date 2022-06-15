Fred C. Hobson Scholarship winners announced

Megan Wagoner Annah Smitherman

The Yadkin County Retired School Personnel has given the Fred C. Hobson Scholarship to three students in the Yadkin County School System. Hobson was the superintendent of Yadkin County Schools for 32 years and was a big part of the community being active in his church, the Historical Society, and the Council on Aging. The three scholarship winners this year are Ruby Nelly Carachure-Arroyo from Starmount High School, Annah Reese Smitherman from Forbush High School and Megan Michelle Wagoner from Yadkin Early College.

Ruby Carachure-Arroyo lives with her mother, Maria Arroyo, and on Vanhoy Rd. in Yadkinville. During Ruby’s high school career, she has completed a Career and Technical Education Internship with the 1st grade classes at West Yadkin Elementary School. While in high school, she has been dual enrolled in three Surry Community College classes. Two of those classes have been in the field of Early Childhood Education. As she has taken these courses and completed her internship, she has decided that she wants to pursue a degree in Elementary Education. She plans to attend UNC-Charlotte in the fall. She ran track and field in her freshman year. In addition, she has worked in the food service industry.

Annah Smitherman lives with her parents, Rodney and Jennifer Smitherman, and on Dull Road in East Bend. She has taken several classes at Surry Community College while in high school as well as completing some Advanced Placement classes at the high school. Annah has worked as a babysitter, and in the food service industry. During high school, she has been a cheerleader, member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Health Occupations Club, Junior Civitan Club, National Honor Society, and the Beta Club. In addition, she has been very active with her church and Impact Yadkin. She was the salutatorian of her graduating class. Annah plans to attend NC State University and major in Education.

Megan Wagoner lives with her mother, Angela Wagoner, and on Smith Alana Drive in Yadkinville. While at the Early College, she has taken advantage of dual enrollment with Surry Community College and graduated in May with an Associates in Arts and an Associate in Science degree as well as graduating from high school. She has earned a certificate in early childhood education and a certificate in infant/toddler care. She has worked in the food service industry while a high school student. She has also been a student leader at her school. Megan was a member of the Interact Club and National Honor Society. She plans to attend Appalachian State University and major in Elementary and Special Education.

The Yadkin County Retired School Personnel are proud of these young people and pleased to give them the Fred C. Hobson Scholarship for this year.

“We look forward to them having a very successful college career and hope they will become teachers. Congratulations to these three very deserving students,” said scholarship organizers.