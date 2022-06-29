NC’s highest auction award returns to Boonville

The town of Boonville can now be proud to host not one but two auctioneers who have earned the title of Bid Calling Grand Champion from the Auctioneers Association of North Carolina (AANC).

In 2020, longtime resident and business owner in Boonville, Harold Hicks of the Hicks Auction Co., won the distinct honor of being the best Bid Caller in the state of NC. (Yes, this is the fast talking part auctioneers are known for!)

This competition is held only once a year. Men and women from across the state come together to compete for this prestigious title. In front of a live audience and a panel of judges, contestants are scored on a variety of categories including their skill and ability to sell items in a live auction setting. On top of the bid calling, participants are further asked a series of impromptu interview questions they must answer and then scored on content, effective and fluid communication in addition to the quality of their responses.

This year, new resident to Boonville, Kelly Nicholas also became the proud recipient of this honor. Not only are women in the auction industry rare, but to have two such honorees from the same town is almost unheard of.

Nicholas is an employee, Auction and Marketing Manager of the Hicks Auction Co. In addition, she is a recent graduate from the Certified Auctioneers Institute (CAl) out of the University of Indiana. This is a three year long educational program supported by the National Auctioneers Association (NAA). A designation that only 707 auctioneers from across the country and worldwide hold. She also holds the designation of GPPA (Gradute Personal Property Appraiser) and can effectively evaluate possessions value for a variety of situations and scenarios.

Hicks Auction Co. offers auction services from selling a full household estate or business, or just auctioning a few items to turn into profit. For more information visit bid2success.com.