Area celebrations planned for July fourth

Independence Day celebrations are planned for this weekend in Yadkin County and beyond. East Bend will hold its annual God and Country Day event on Saturday, July 2. The event will begin with a parade down Main Street at 9:30 a.m. The celebration will continue throughout the day on the grounds of East Bend Elementary School, beginning with an opening ceremony at 11:15 a.m. A veteran’s honor service will take place as well as announcement of the parade winners.

Music by Keith Lee will be featured from 12 p.m. to 3p.m. An evening service with music will begin at 6:30 p.m. The day will conclude with a fireworks display behind the East Bend Senior Center at 9:30 p.m.

The town of Yadkinville will also celebrate on Saturday, July 2 with festivities beginning at 4 p.m. There will be food trucks and live music on Elm Street. Performing will be youth ensemble “Anointed by Grace” and the band “Incognito.”

The parade, organized by the Yadkinville Fire Department will begin at 7 p.m. For entry details contact the Fire Department.

A fireworks display is planned for nightfall, around 9:15 or 9:30 p.m. on the grounds of Yadkinville Elementary School.

Guests may bring lawn chairs to enjoy the music, parade and fireworks. Tent-covered picnic tables will be set up, as well as port-o-lets and handwashing stations.

Extra parking will be available at the Farmer’s Market located on Tennessee Avenue and the Towns’ lot across from the Yadkinville Fire Department.

In case of rain, the rain date for fireworks only will be Saturday, July 9 at approximately 9:15 or 9:30 p.m.

Other area events

Elkin’s July 4 celebration FreedomFest is planned for Friday, July 1 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Elkin Municipal Park. The celebration, hosted by Explore Elkin, will feature live music, kids activities, craft vendors, food trucks, and of course, fireworks.

Music by Big Daddy Mojo will begin at 5 p.m. Food vendors on Friday will include BJ’s Fry Shack, Lobster Dogs, A-Maize-Ing Kettle Korn, Emergensweets, Fan The Flames Woodfired Pizza, Classic Enterprises with cotton candy, candy apples, popcorn, sno-cones, and funnel cakes, and Los Dorados with churros, chips and lemonade.

Craft vendors at FreedomFest will feature a variety of handmade items from tie dye clothing, hairbows and accessories to tumblers, keychains, woodcrafts, jewelry and more.

Kid’s activities will include bounce houses with unlimited bouncing for $5. Sand art and face painting will be available for purchase as well.

Fireworks will begin at nightfall, around 9 p.m.

The Mountain Park Ruritan Club will host its 49th annual July 4th celebration on Monday, July 4 with a parade beginning at 10 a.m. Festivities throughout the day will include live music, food and craft vendors and the Junior Miss/Mr. Mountain Park pageant.

Other activities will include a Blood Drive at 10 a.m. at the Fire Department, kickball, cow patty bingo, foosball and a cornhole tournament. Kid’s activities will include bouncy houses, petting zoo, face painting, games and more. Most activities will be on the grounds of Mountain Park Elementary School, 505 Mountain Park Rd. A fireworks display will take place around 9:30 p.m.