Dive into summer reading

Summer reading programs are in full effect at local branches of the Northwest Regional Library system. The theme for the Summer Learning Program this year is “Oceans of Possibilities” which NWRL Director Joan Sherif called “a fantastic theme.”

“The staff have had so much fun planning the program for children, teens, and adults with oceans, beaches, and sea creatures throughout the libraries. We even have some pirate ships!,” she said. “The summer learning program encourages youth to continue reading and exploring throughout the summer when they have time to follow their own interests and dreams. Reading levels can drop over the summer if children do not continue reading. Programs are designed to encourage reading throughout the summer months for fun and greater comprehension to be ready when school starts again. The libraries offer many programs for enjoyment, entertainment, and learning throughout the summer to offer youth and adults engaging programs and an opportunity to read and explore. This is an especially special summer since it is the first one in several years where programs are being offered in the libraries. We are so excited about the programs this summer and invite everyone to come check us out!”

Programs at the Yadkin County Public Library in Yadkinville in July will include ocean themed events for all ages such as yoga, a virtual aquarium tour, a Great Barrier Reef paint and pour project, movies, gaming and more.

For a detailed list of events and more information on other local branch summer reading events visit nwrl.org.