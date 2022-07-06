Mick Bowman joins Shallow Ford Foundation

Mick (Mackenzie) Moxley Bowman has joined the staff team of the Shallow Ford Foundation as Communication and Design Associate. A lifelong Yadkin County resident, she began her professional career by working for the Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center. Bowman held the title of Chamber and Visitors Center Coordinator and developed not only communication and graphic design skills, but also a deep love and appreciation for her local community. She went on to grow her graphic design knowledge by working as a visual artist for a creative agency and is now excited to use her knowledge and abilities at the Shallow Ford Foundation.

Bowman is a graduate of Appalachian State University with a Bachelor’s degree in General Marketing and a minor in Graphic Communications. She is an active member of Peace Haven Baptist Church in Yadkinville where she supports her husband Jared who serves there as the Student Director. When not working, she enjoys volunteering at church as a student leader, spending time with her family, drawing or painting, and being outdoors.