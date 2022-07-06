NC farms are open for summer

RALEIGH – Summertime is made for day trips, annual vacations and adventures. Whether you are looking for a new outdoor experience, local foods or a quiet break in the country, you can find plenty of farms across the state offering summer agritourism activities for guests.

Visitors will find pick-your-own fruit and flowers, farm tours and camps, festivals, workshops and farmers markets. Following is a selection of experiences offered at North Carolina farms through late summer.

Visitors can find farm experiences across the state by downloading the Visit NC Farms app with nearly 2,000 farms, fisheries and agriculture destinations nearby and across the state. The free app is available at www.visitncfarmstoday.com and by downloading from the app store on your mobile devices. The app allows users to customize itineraries. Activities can also be found online at www.gottobenc.com, by clicking on the agritourism listing under the Find Local link.

Visitors should verify event dates, ticket requirements and operational hours before going.

Western NC

Springhouse Farm in Vilas offers you-pick flowers on Wednesdays and Saturdays running July 2 through Aug. 17, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. A beautiful You-Pick flower farm The farm is located in the mountains, only 10 minutes from Boone and Appalachian State University, and offers workshops, guided/self-guided farm tours and farm-to-table dinners. More information as https://www.springhousefarm.net/

The Orchard at Altapass in Spruce Pine offers weekend “heyrides” through the orchard with stories told about the history, the apples and experiences. Our train layout recreates a timeline through the present of the “builders” of the Orchard — The Clinchfield Railroad. Beginning in late July (or ripening times) the orchard will offer u-pick opportunities for heirloom apples. Open all weekends through the last weekend in October. This nonprofit organization is dedicated to preserving the regional heritage, protecting the land and educating visitors about the fragile ecosystem with its pollinators and heirloom apples. Most of the activities at the Orchard are free, including watching barn swallows in the spring build their nests and birth their babes, walking through the revitalized pollinator garden, searching for monarchs on the milkweed and walking the 10 trails that cross through the farm. For more, go to http://www.altapassorchard.org/

Apple Hill Farm in Banner Elk offers reservation-only farm tours, Knitting with the Alpacas events on July 9 and July 23, an Agritourism Works! one-day workshop on Aug. 13, baby goat yoga and guided photography tours. To learn more and to make reservations go to https://applehillfarmnc.com/

Pilot Mountain Pears in Hendersonville is opening orchards for pick-your-own Asian pears in mid-August. Open weekends only as long as there are pears: Friday and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. We are the only pick-your-own Asian pear farm in North Carolina. The farm includes 17 acres of Asian pear trees, farm stand, gift store and bakery with fried apple pies and apple turnovers. Wide open space to picnic with beautiful views. Jams, jellies, local honey and molasses, t-shirts, hats and more. Check the Circle L Farms Facebook page to follow for opening dates and updated information or go to sites. https://www.facebook.com/circlelfarmspears/ or https://sites.google.com/view/pilotmountainpears

Visit Darnell Farms of Bryson City July 2 & 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the farm’s Sweet Corn Festival. The event features lots of tasty sweet corn, vendors, crafters, artists, hayrides, live music, special activities, foods and more. Learn more on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/darnellfarmsnc/.

Addison Farms Vineyards of Leicester offers a Winemaker’s Tour & Tastings every Saturday at 2 p.m. Join owner and winemaker, Jeff Frisbee, for a personal tour and tasting experience at the family vineyard. Take a behind-the-scenes tour of the vineyard, ending in the tasting room to sample currently available wines. Learn more at https://www.addisonfarms.net/

Shelton Vineyards of Dobson is hosting a summer concert series, Friday Night Live at Shelton Vineyards, every First Friday night from 6 to 9 p.m. Enjoy live music and five free tasting certificates. Purchase tickets online at https://shop.sheltonvineyards.com/event-tickets/.

Flying Cloud Farm of Fairview is having a Summer Celebration July 16 from 5 to 9 p.m. Enjoy live music and delicious food from the farm. If you’d like, bring an appetizer or dessert and your own beverages. Learn more at http://www.flyingcloudfarm.net/

Miss Angels Farm of Mount Airy will host its 2nd Annual Hippie Revival Festival July 23 and 24. Featured activities include vendors, wildflower picking, live music, options to camp on the farm, morning yoga and a peach pancake breakfast. Food and drink will be available on the farm, there’s a new and improved children’s playground, face-painting, tie-dye, and more. Bring your families and friends, picnic blankets, lawn chairs, peace signs and your best vibes. Guests are asked not to bring a cooler. Tickets available on the website https://www.missangelsheavenlypiesinc.com/miss-angels-farm-pick-your-own-farm/.

Central NC

Through September, Serenity Alpacas in Stony Point offers hands-on, interactive and educational alpaca experiences by reservation only. Limited daily tour times and spots are available. Book your farm tour at https://www.serenityalpacas.com/

Mini Acres Farm in Raleigh is open for pick-your-own blueberries through mid-July on Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to noon. The farm is located 5 miles from downtown Raleigh and offers an event venue for up to 120 people. To learn more go to https://miniacresfarm.com/

Cedar Grove Blueberry Farm in Cedar Grove hosts the Pick-A-Ton Blueberry FUNDraiser and Pig Roast July 17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy live music with a fiddle bluegrass band and Tre Charles. Botanist & Barrel Cidery and Winery is on site. Farm pizza and music night gatherings are held on the third Friday of each month. Find more at https://cedargroveblueberry.com/

Love Joy Vineyard in Troy opens in late August when grapes are ripe and sweet for pick- your-own muscadines and elderberry. The farm produces over 10 different grape varieties onsite. For more information go to https://www.lovejoyvineyard.com/

Dogwood Farms of Belews Creek opens July 9 -24 for summer u-pick flower season with fields of sunflowers, zinnia and cosmos. Hours are Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to noon and 4 to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 1 to 9 p.m. The farm takes pride in its 15 acres of u-pick flower fields in the Piedmont, offering brilliant sunsets for photographers. Learn more at https://www.dogwoodfarmsbelewscreek.com/

Brookhaven Mill Farm in Greensboro offers tent and motor home camping, a farm store, bed-and-breakfast lodging for weekend stays, animal therapy and kids birthday parties. Open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walking farm tours are 15 to 20 minutes in length. Goods are offered from the farm with other local items, gifts and groceries from farms and dairies within a short distance of Brookhaven. Local steaks, ground beef, sausage, farm eggs, fresh butter, ice cream, milk and bottled drinks are also available. The store also carries camping supplies. Plenty of parking and a park-like atmosphere. Go to https://brookhavenmillfarm.com/

Willow Oak Farms in Fuquay-Varina presents a Sunflower Spectacular in July while blooms last, a Christmas in July event July 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. and a Summer Ice Cream menu in their ice cream shop along with an indoor farm themed play area during July and August. To learn more, got to https://willowoakfarms.net/

Flint Rock Farm in Cameron offers “Pick Your Own Bouquet” beginning after July 4, by calling to schedule an appointment at 910-263-9366. Farm experiences and educational activities can be scheduled for field trips, individual family outings, birthday parties and family reunions. Small groups as well as larger groups are welcomed for a unique farm experience. Scheduling appointments from July through October. Schools should reserve their preferred date early. See more at http://flintrockfarmcameron.com/

Sweet Peas Urban Gardens in Garner offers the following fun events and activities:

Backyard Chicken Talk – July 9 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Flower Design Workshop – July 14 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

3rd Saturday Volunteer Potluck – July 20 & Aug. 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Yoga in the Garden with Stef – Starting in July. See website at www.sweetpeasurbangardens.com/ for details.

Canning Workshop – Aug. 6 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Volunteer + Farm-to-Table Dinner – Aug. 18 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Sweet Peas Urban Garden relocated from Raleigh to Garner. Events feature unique and knowledgeable speakers on topics relevant to urban and home gardening. Some events include a meal or refreshment featuring farm micro-greens. Lots of edible flowers attracting many pollinators to the garden right now. Sign up for our events on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/sweet-peas-urban-gardens-29293294669

OKT Farm of Oxford offers Mommy and Me Goat Yoga every Tuesday from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. through Aug. 9. Cost is $20 per adult, $10 per kid with kids 6 and under free. For more information go to https://tatumoktfarm.wixsite.com/my-site-1

Smith’s Nursery and Produce Farm of Benson offers Storytime on the Farm every Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m. through Aug. 30. Meet at the Ice Cream & Coffee Shack or retail garden. Storytime is geared towards children ages 4-8 and all ages are welcome. Bring the whole family and join in on read-a-louds and sing-a-longs. Learn more at http://smithsnurseryinc.com/

Visit the Smith Grove Farmers Market in Mocksville on the first Saturday of each month to find the perfect pet to adopt from Davie County Animal Services. For more information go to http://www.smithgroveumc.org/home/farmers-market

The 4th Annual Blueberry Day will be held at Apple Family Farm in Kernersville July 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come enjoy blueberry picking, live music, food trucks, face painting and fun. Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/applefamilyfarm/

The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market will host a BLT and Tomato Celebration Day July 9 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. BLT plates, prepared by Chef Denzell Berry using local ingredients, will be available for $10 per plate. Pre-orders are available for purchase at the Marketing Info Hub on Wednesdays and Fridays leading up to the event. Get more information at https://www.gsofarmersmarket.org/events-feed/

Hinnant Family Vineyards of Pine Level hosts a farmers market every third Saturday of the month. Visit for local food and handmade crafts. Learn more at https://hinnantvineyards.com/public-events/

Eastern NC

Twiddle Dee Farm of Clinton is open through a farm membership program for an adults-only, quiet retreat. The farm is a Designated GreenTravel Destination and the woodland is a certified wildlife habitat. Go to https://www.twiddledeefarm.online/ to become a member now before rates increase in September.

Sam Warren Farm, LLC in Spring Hope offers educational children workshops. The Barnyard has partnered with Treehouse Kids Magazine to offer S.T.E.A.M. classes for kids ages 4-12 for the summer. For class themes from animal homes, bugs and butterflies to gardens, mushrooms, trees and more, and a detailed schedule, check the website http://www.thebarnyardfarm.com/ or register for Treehouse S.T.E.A.M. classes at https://treehousekids.simplybook.me/v2/#book

Coinjock Creek Farms from Maple offers a Pop-up Farm Market at Currituck Club Fitness Center, 619 Currituck Clubhouse Drive, Corolla from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday. Mobile market service is also offered to residences or vacation rentals on the Northern/Currituck Outer Banks. Coinjock Creek Farms offers fresh seasonal produce, farm tours and educational programs centered around wheat, corn, soybeans, tobacco, cotton, peanuts, potatoes, small vegetable farming and rural wildlife. For more information go to http://www.coinjockcreek.com/

The Tobacco Farm Life Museum Inc. in Kenly offers Ag Camp daily July 18 – 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Tobacco Farm Life Museum has been preserving the history and cultural heritage of Eastern North Carolina farm life for more than 35 years. The museum was started by a group of local families who had pride in their past and a strong volunteer spirit to preserve the personal and special history of the tobacco farm family for future generations. The museum is an internationally recognized and accredited museum that continues to interpret and present this important rural legacy to the public. Learn more: http://www.tobaccofarmlifemuseum.org

The Homestead at Little Creek in Clayton, through a unique partnership with Victory Power Yoga, is offering goat yoga classes. Learn more at www.thehomesteadatlittlecreek.com