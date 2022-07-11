Body found in Yadkin County

Few details are being released due to the ongoing investigation, but the Yadkin County Sheriff’s office has said a body was found on June 29. Authorities have not released the location where the body was found or any details on the gender or possible age.

The Sheriff’s Office said the body has been sent to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center for autopsy and identification.

The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Sheriff Ricky Oliver said additional details would be released possibly later this week.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office at 336-679-4217.