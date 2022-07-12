New East Bend Town Square celebrated

East Bend Mayor Archie Hicks cuts the ribbon for the official opening day of the East Bend Square. The new East Bend Town Square. Attendees at the grand opening of the East Bend Town Square take advantage of some shade next to the replica ticket booth of the former East Bend Drive-In. East Bend Town Park Committee stand to be recognized during the official grand opening celebration for the East Bend Town Square. Mayor Archie Hicks presents the Key to the Town honor to Jan Hicks and the East Bend Park Committee. Children enjoy the new playground equipment at the East Bend Town Square which was officially unveiled Saturday.

EAST BEND — The long-awaited East Bend Town Square park officially opened on Saturday with a grand ceremony complete with flag raising, ribbon cutting, free hotdogs, ice cream and live music.

The park features a playground, gazebo, picnic shelter, a replica of the East Bend Drive-In ticket booth, amphitheater, flag pole and numerous memorial benches and bricks which were purchased by donors.

East Bend Mayor Archie Hicks welcomed a crowd that was spread out throughout the park in lawn chairs, under the shade of the ticket booth and gazebo areas and children already taking advantage of the swings and playground equipment.

“Someone told me we were trending!” Hicks began.

“It’s a privilege and an honor to welcome you to the East Bend Town Square. Ain’t it pretty?” Hicks said, to applause and cheers from the crowd.

“We have faced many obstacles and challenges to make this dream a reality,” Hicks continued. “It could not have been accomplished without a great deal of support and assistance. We’re here today to not only to celebrate the opening but also to acknowledge that support.”

Following the ribbon cutting, East Bend veterans raised the flag as Sophie Luper sang the National Anthem.

Hicks introduced the members of the East Bend Park Committee Jimmy Carter, Brenda Flynn, Romie Flynn, Jan Hicks, Mae Luffman, Anna Mathews, David Matthews, Karen Matthews, Kyle Matthew and Vickie Matthews and then presented them with the prestigious Key to the Town award.

“The town park committee exceeded all expectations,” the resolution honoring the committee read in part.

Jan Hicks, committee chair, praised the commitment and dedication of the group members.

“It’s hard to convey to you how enthusiastic and hard working and self sacrificing these volunteers have been over the past three years,” she said.

Jan Hicks noted the “unselfish support” from the numerous sponsors and individual donors.

“Your encouragement and financial gifts really helped us along or path,” she said.

The park committee obtained a large grant for the project which was also made possibly by numerous donations from area businesses and individuals, many of which were mentioned during Saturday’s ceremony.

Saturday’s opening was considered a great success and the park already its next event event scheduled for July 24.

A “Chalk the Walk” event is planned from 4 to 6 p.m. which will include sidewalk chalk, bubbles, balloon twisting, and snow cones. Committee member Kyle Matthews said other events are in the works for later this year including a movie night and concert.