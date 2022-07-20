Scholarships awarded to Yadkin students

The Shallow Ford Foundation has announced that two students from Yadkin County have received scholarships, thanks to the local donors who have generously made these opportunities possible. Both awards were given for the first time in 2022.

Trevor Tharington, class of 2022 from Forbush High School, was awarded the first Marvin’s Garage Doors Scholarship in Honor of Marvin Brown. The award of $1,000 was available to a graduating senior from Forbush High School who has demonstrate good character and ambition and is seeking a degree or certificate related to a career in electronics, welding or construction. Tharington will attend Forsyth Tech to study welding, which has been his goal since he started watching both his father and grandfather weld from a young age.

“I have wanted to be a welder since I was about 5 years old. I enjoy the trade and have decided to make it a career. Thank you to Marvin’s Garage Doors for supporting me,” said Tharington.

This award was established this year by the owners of Marvin’s Garage Doors to honor the founder and encourage local students to pursue careers in trades which are in demand and offer competitive pay with little college debt.

Emily Brewer, class of 2022 from Starmount High School and Shore Scholar, received the Shallow Ford Foundation Community Scholarship in the amount of $1,000. She will attend Salem College this fall. This scholarship award is made possible by an anonymous donor to the Shallow Ford Foundation who wanted to support a deserving student from Starmount High School.

“I am beyond grateful for the donor’s generosity and the want they have to give back to their community. This scholarship will help me pursue my goal of becoming a dentist in the future!” said Brewer.