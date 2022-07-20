YV United Fund announces appreciation event

David Steelman, Executive Director, of the Yadkin Valley United Fund has announced that the 2022 appreciation event and 2023 kickoff will be Thursday, August 4, at The Barn at Wall’s Pond, 1200 Benham Church Road, Elkin. The event will begin at 6 p.m. with food being furnished by Sodexo/HCMH.

Steelman said, “we have not had this event for two years. The current board of directors are looking forward to say thank you to a record year for the 2022 campaign which ended May 31.”

Steelman said those being recognized and honored are our large donors ($600+), past presidents, past board members, current board, the 24 foundation partners receiving grants for 2023, scholarship winners, businesses who allow payroll deduction and other special guest. RSVP is requested, text to 336-469-2860 or email to yadkinvalleyunitedfund@gmail.com.

The YVUF has awarded 24 grants for 2023 to non-profits who serve the citizens of Elkin, Jonesville, Mountain Park, Ronda, State Road, Thurmond and Traphill. The 2023 campaign goal has once again been set for $200,000. Last year’s final number was $200,700. A list of the board members, grantees, how to apply for grants and scholarships, other information is available on the YVUF website: yadkinvalleyunitedfund.org.

David Steelman, ED, may be contacted at yadkinvalleyunitedfund@gmail.com or 336-4692860. The mailing address is YVUF, PO Box 593, Elkin NC 28621.