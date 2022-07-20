‘Cinderella’ on stage this weekend

Cast members of Foothills Theatre rehearse for the upcoming production of “Cinderella.” Vicky Zickmund and Brian Horton as the King and Queen in Foothills Theatre’s upcoming production of “Cinderella.” Marcus Orta as Prince Christopher in Foothills Theatre’s upcoming production of “Cinderella.”

ELKIN — Foothills Theatre will stage a production of Rogers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” this weekend at Elkin High School’s Dixon Auditorium.

The show first began rehearsals in 2020 and was delayed due to the pandemic.

“Foothills Theatre presents the Rodgers & Hammerstein’s classic story that has captivated audiences for years. After a two year delay, we are thrilled to finally get this show on the stage, so come on a journey with us and see the fun and charming way we present Cinderella,” said Director Mike Cheek.

The play features well known songs such as, “In My Own Little Corner” and “Impossible.”

“Cinderella” will feature several newcomers to Foothills Theatre including Madison Robertson and Marcus Orta, who play Cinderella and Prince Christopher.

Foothills veteran performers Brian Horton and Vicky Zickmund play the king and queen and Judy Deck the fairy godmother.

“It is such a joy to act with this young cast and see so much fresh talent shining on our stage. It’s as if I waved a magic wand!” said Deck.

Also featured in the cast are Raelin Carter, Newell Hauser, Sadie Keller, Hollyann Caudle, Paul Michael Grider, Mary Keller, Ashley Gardner, Karrie Shew Combs, Ayla Dillard, Farrah Folger, Emma Stanley, Beth Orta, Morgan Orta, Hannah Sosa, Ariah Isaacs, Addie Comb, Addison Carter, and Shyla Sayles.

Music Director for the production is Kristin Graf Sakamoto with Choreography by Kim Arnold, sound and lights by Christie Harrison.

Performances are Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 cash at the door, or credit card with service fee. Advance tickets may be purchased at foothillsarts.org/foothills-theatre