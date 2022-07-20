New mayoral candidates to be on Nov. ballots

In Yadkin County there were some newcomers to file as well as incumbents for municipal seats in Boonville, East Bend and Jonesville.

Town Council Member Anita Darnell has filed for the seat of mayor in Jonesville. Mayor Gene Pardue did not file for re-election. Incumbent Town Council Member Andy Green was joined by newcomers Scott Darnell and Misty Matthews in filing for two seats up for election on the council.

In Boonville, incumbents Justin Phillips and Tim Driver have filed for re-election as well as newcomer Greg Wagoner. There are two seats up for election on the Boonville town board. Mayor Vaughn Benton who was elected in 2018 as a write-in candidate has also filed for re-election.

There are three commissioner seats up for election in East Bend as well as the seat of mayor. Incumbents Wanda Johnson, Dawn Hobson and Neal Nichols have filed for reelection. Mayor Archie Hicks is not running for re-election. Commissioner Larry Adams has filed for the seat of mayor as well as newcomer James Dunn.

Municipal seats for the towns are non-partisan offices and will be on the November ballot in the respective towns. Justin Somers and Greg Moxley will appear on the November ballot for the two open seats as Soil and Water Conservation Supervisors.

Running unopposed following the Republican primary, candidate Nick Smitherman will be on the November ballot for sheriff. Incumbents Frank Zachary and Chairman Kevin Austin will be on the November ballot to reclaim their seats on the county board along with newcomer Cliff Collins who defeated Gilbert Hemric in the Republican primary.

Absentee by mail for the 2022 election will begin on Sept. 9. The voter registration deadline is Oct. 14. One-stop early voting will run from Oct. 20 through Nov. 5. Election day will be Nov. 8 with polls open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.