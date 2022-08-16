Divine mystery in Elkin?

Area residents have been filtering in during the past week, reading information and displays about the Shroud of Turin at the Man of the Shroud exhibit in Elkin. (Dawn Bagale | Elkin Tribune) A crucifix display is part of the Man of the Shroud exhibit in Elkin. (Dawn Bagale | Elkin Tribune)

Depending upon whom you ask, divinity may have just descended upon downtown Elkin.

The Man of the Shroud exhibit, on display at the Yadkin Valley Heritage Center, depicts the history and significant mystery surrounding the infamous relic known as the Shroud of Turin.

For those not familiar with the Shroud, it has been claimed to be the holy burial garment spoken of in the New Testament worn by Jesus Christ. For centuries, millions of Christians have revered it, and, for almost as long—and in equal numbers—skeptics have sought to debunk it.

The Shroud of Turin’s controversial journey can be traced back to 1356 in a small French town of Lirey where records indicate that a knight named Geoffroi de Charny was in possession of a shroud bearing an image of a crucified man.

From there the linen traveled until 1578 when it came to rest at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Turin, Italy where it remains in a climate controlled, bulletproof, air tight case.

It is only brought out on special occasions.

One of those occasions was in 1978 when a team of more than 30 scientists and researchers came together and formed The Shroud of Turin Research Project Inc. (STURP). As scientists, their initial intent was skeptical. They wanted to prove the origin of the Shroud. It had long been suspected of being a forgery. But after two years and thousands of hours of study using an estimated four tons of the newest technological equipment to study the image, none were successful.

STURP wrote in their final 1981 report: “We can conclude for now that the Shroud image is that of a real human form of a scourged, crucified man. It is not the product of an artist. The blood stains are composed of hemoglobin and also give a positive test for serum albumin. The image is an ongoing mystery and until further chemical studies are made, perhaps by this group of scientists, or perhaps by some scientists in the future, the problem remains unsolved.”

While DNA and other analyses such as 3D imaging have definitively proven that the linen cloth contains the blood and wounds of an adult man who likely died from the tortures of crucifixion, what the doubting Thomas wonders: is it necessarily that of Jesus Christ of Nazareth?

The 52-minute video shown at the Heritage Center’s Man of the Shroud Exhibit gives up-to-date forensic evidence that corroborates the biblical account of Jesus’ crucifixion wounds match those found on the Shroud. From the documented biblical crown of thorn wounds on his head, to the spear wound to his ribs, the video claims the anatomical accuracy is identical.

Over the years, scientists such as those serving in STURP have devoted countless hours to investigating and researching in an attempt to decode the true meaning of the Shroud. To date, the Shroud cannot be replicated by any known scientific method. It remains one of the most enduring mysteries.

Shroud board member Birdie Johnson is grateful to Peter McGuire, pastor of Ebenezar and Maple Springs UMC for making the exhibit possible. “The overall reaction to the exhibit has been positive. I am so glad he set this in motion.”

The brochure provided at the exhibit describes the experience best as “believers and skeptics alike will learn from the information provided.”

The Shroud exhibit, free to the public, includes a full-length Shroud replica, both front and back, along with 66 individual panels detailing the history and science of the Shroud, along with the 52-minute video.

The touring exhibit has multiple showings available daily through Sunday, August 21.

To arrange a viewing, go to www.shroudinelkinnc.org