Hauser Williams Russell family celebrates 107th reunion

Cousins (front row) Lisa Gaw, Donna Pinckney, Karen Bell, Fay Hauser Price, Dr. Jannis Floyd; (back row) Steven Floyd, Daniel Elliott, Bernard Hauser Jr., Russell Hauser and Sterling Hauser gather for a family reunion.

The family of Hauser Williams Russell celebrated their 107th reunion the weekend of July 29-30. The matriarch of the family, Bethania, was purchased as a slave for $850 by farmer TC Hauser in the early 1840s. Bethania had two sons with the farmer before slavery and one after. Once she was freed, she married Williams and after his death, she married Russell.

The reunions began when her first born son started celebrating her birthday. Now, seven generations later, the family has grown and prospered across the world. Members of the family traveled from California, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Jersey, Nevada and nearby North Carolina. The oldest family member in attendance was Doris Elliott from Mansfield, Pennsylvania.

The youngest was Jaeden Davis from Mt. Holly, New Jersey. The family cookout was hosted by John and Donna Pinckney in High Point on Friday, then a dinner and banquet was held at Jackie’s Place on historic Washington Street on Saturday. The family attended church in Yadkinville and held a cemetery service to honor the ancestors of Bethania.

New officers were selected at the family meeting and plans for next year’s reunion were discussed. The family is proud to have members from all walks of society including lawyers, teachers, actors, service people, first responders and many creatives.