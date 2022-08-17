New book by Yadkin County native

Boonville native Katherine R. Vestal has published a book of stories about the 11 children of her great-grandfather, William (Bill) Osborne Childress (1883-1953), and the eight children of Rev. Robert (Bob) Walter Childress (1890-1956) of The Man Who Moved a Mountain fame.

Bill and Bob were brothers who grew up in “The Hollow,” now known as Ararat, Virginia. Stories include Paul’s and Billy’s WWII and military memoirs, letters from Marie to Nellie, some of Hattie’s poems, an unfinished autobiography by Rev. Bob, more than 100 photos, and so much more, all contributed by family members or carefully documented.

The 258 page book “Childress Cousins: From the Hills and Hollows of Southern Virginia,” is available from wherever books are sold.

Katherine is the daughter of Lowell and Faye Vestal of Boonville, and the sister of Lisa Wagoner of Boonville. She lives in Salisbury where she is a retired educator.