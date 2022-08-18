Yadkinville man jailed on sexual exploitation charges

A Yadkinville man was arrested earlier this month and charged with 15 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor in relation to the possession of what the Yadkin County Sheriff’s office is saying was “sexually explicit material depicting minors.”

Dylan James Hutchens, 25, of Yadkinville, no additional address given, was arrested on the charges, and is being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center under a $150,000 secure bond.

According to a statement released by the sheriff’s office, that agency, along with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, “Initiated an investigation regarding the possession of sexually explicit material depicting minors,” on Aug. 2. “During the investigation the subject believed to possess the explicit material was approached and evidence of the material was found.” That led to Hutchens’ arrest on a single count of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

However, a subsequent probe revealed a trove of sexually explicit material of minors, leading to an additional 14 counts on the charge. Hutchens was served with the additional warrants on Tuesday, according to the statement released by the sheriff’s office.

Hutchens has a scheduled court date on Sept. 20.