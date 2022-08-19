Eight honored for SCC summer work

Surry Community College has announced eight area students were named to the Summer Semester 2022 President’s List and Dean’s List.

Students qualifying for the President’s List must be enrolled for 12 or more credit hours and maintain a 3.8 grade point average for the semester with no final grade lower than a “C.” The Dean’s List students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours and maintain a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with no final grade lower than a “C.” S

Jessica Lynn Callaway of Mount Airy was the lone student named to the President’s List.

On the Dean’s List were Samantha Nicole Chattin of Elkin; Autumn Timora Hall of Ronda; Maegan Lanae Warren of State Road and Amy Madalyn Bray of Yadkinville; and Ashley Margaret Burrell, Carson McKinley Francis and Carly Grace Sheets of Mount Airy.