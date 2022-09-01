Hamptonville man set for parole next month

A Yadkin County man convicted of first-degree murder at the age of 17 is expected to be released on parole next month, according to a news release from the N.C. Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission.

Clarence Beamer was arrested in August of 1991 and charged with first degree murder, arson of a mobile home, first degree burglary, second degree arson and armed robbery. He was convicted on Jan. 24, 1992, of the murder of Henry Rufus Shaffner. Shaffner, of Hamptonville, was shot, and his mobile home was then set on fire.

Beamer, also of Hamptonville, was 16 years of age at the time of the crime.

According to the press release, the state’s current sentencing law, Structured Sentencing, eliminates parole for crimes committed on or after Oct. 1, 1994. However, the Commission has the responsibility of paroling offenders who were sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines.